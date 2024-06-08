Stantec (TSE:STN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $108.90

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$108.90 and traded as high as C$114.14. Stantec shares last traded at C$113.75, with a volume of 360,714 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.85.

Get Stantec alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STN

Stantec Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$111.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.54.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 4.2953046 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In related news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.