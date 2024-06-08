Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

PHO traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $65.26. 63,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $68.97.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.