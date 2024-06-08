Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after buying an additional 985,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after acquiring an additional 460,872 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $186,946,000 after acquiring an additional 408,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $120.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.34 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.40.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

View Our Latest Report on EOG

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.