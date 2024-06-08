Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $574,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XME. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $298,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 396,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 75,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.46. 3,431,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

