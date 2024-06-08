Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 11,980 TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,599,000 after acquiring an additional 229,481 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 72.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 630,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 265,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,573,000 after purchasing an additional 182,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. 919,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. TPG’s payout ratio is -1,171.34%.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

