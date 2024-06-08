Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

