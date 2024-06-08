Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Spire Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Spire Global

Spire Global Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $224.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.97. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 66.72% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. Research analysts predict that Spire Global will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Spire Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.