Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as low as $1.41. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 113,012 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 98,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

