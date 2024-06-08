SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 167,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 69,535 shares.The stock last traded at $32.64 and had previously closed at $32.68.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $640.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 126,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

