SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

