S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $428.74 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

