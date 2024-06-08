Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO traded down $19.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,310.32. The stock had a trading volume of 100,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,113. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $756.11 and a 1-year high of $1,451.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,260.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,228.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

