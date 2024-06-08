Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.78. 2,563,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

