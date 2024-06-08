Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.0 %

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,023,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,869,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

