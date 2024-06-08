Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

