Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $492,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,008.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,368 shares of company stock valued at $119,728,043 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,588. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.32 and a 52-week high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

