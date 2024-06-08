Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of G stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $39.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

