Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Repay worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 688,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 141,414 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 597,059 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Repay by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 678,403 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPAY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $642,773.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,371.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 984,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

