Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHCO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of SHCO stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCO. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

