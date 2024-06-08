Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Mizuho

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.92.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

NYSE:SNOW opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $128.41 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.72.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,064,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 17.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Snowflake by 40.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Snowflake by 3.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

