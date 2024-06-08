SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,222 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in SNDL were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in SNDL by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 245,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 75,285 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SNDL by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 56,544 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SNDL by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SNDL by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period.

Shares of SNDL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. 1,866,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,738,705. SNDL Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $146.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SNDL Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

