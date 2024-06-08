Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Oberndorf William E lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Oberndorf William E now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 148,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 50,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,404. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

