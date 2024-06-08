Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Trading Up 0.6%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 18,049 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 16,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.