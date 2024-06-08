Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Shares Down 3.6%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 31,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 30,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Silver Bull Resources Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

