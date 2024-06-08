Siacoin (SC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.14 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $341.15 million and $7.14 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,464.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.40 or 0.00678622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00114516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00038571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00241193 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00054556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00081472 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,495,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,466,843,589 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.