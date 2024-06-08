Shentu Market Cap Hits $100.22 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Shentu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Shentu has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $100.22 million and $3.22 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shentu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 134,923,547 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shentu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shentu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.