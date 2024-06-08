Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 35,765 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,765 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 64,084.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,572. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

