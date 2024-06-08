Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 235,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,082,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,648,404. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

