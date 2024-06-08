Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 4,393 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 126.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 183.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.96. 342,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.92. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

