Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in New York Times by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in New York Times by 84,033.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. 752,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,634. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.05. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

