Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ARM by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ARM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 93.48.

ARM Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM traded down 0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching 136.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,610,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,533. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is 100.87. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

