Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.64 Million in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,918,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,763. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $4,139,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $4,139,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.