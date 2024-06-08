Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 71,974 Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Flywire at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth $100,341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,517,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 56.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,757 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Flywire by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,553,000 after purchasing an additional 872,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 4,619.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 810,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 792,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 731,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,497. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -155.26, a P/E/G ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 18,689 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $469,280.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,751 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,837.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 18,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $469,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,837.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,726. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

