Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 7,898 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 406.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,348 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,419,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,271. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.