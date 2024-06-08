ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Raised by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $698.81. 1,108,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $732.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $735.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $526.11 and a 1-year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

