ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,032,000 after buying an additional 81,028 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $698.81. 1,122,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,719. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $526.11 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $732.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $735.09. The firm has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.