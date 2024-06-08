SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.59. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $1,069,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,203.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $1,069,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,203.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,423. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after buying an additional 162,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,872,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 9.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,390,000 after buying an additional 584,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,724,000 after purchasing an additional 838,818 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

