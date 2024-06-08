SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after buying an additional 442,593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after purchasing an additional 162,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $228,872,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SentinelOne by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,390,000 after purchasing an additional 584,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $143,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,203.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,203.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $255,389.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,850.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. 3,340,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,329. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on S. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.