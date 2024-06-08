SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CAO Robin Tomasello Sells 5,022 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

