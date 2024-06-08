Security National Bank Takes Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Security National Bank bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,447,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Polaris by 8.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,993,000 after acquiring an additional 202,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Polaris by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,779 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 255,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Polaris Stock Down 1.3 %

Polaris stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 585,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

