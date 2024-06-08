Security National Bank Takes $113,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Security National Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.47. 1,805,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,184. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 129.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.94%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,956,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,643 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

