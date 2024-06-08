Security National Bank Makes New Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,826. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

