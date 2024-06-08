Security National Bank Makes New $91,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $20.03. 21,612,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,508,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

