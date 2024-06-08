Security National Bank Makes New $68,000 Investment in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Security National Bank acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 269,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,192. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.