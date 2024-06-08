Security National Bank Invests $79,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Security National Bank acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,729,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,964,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,589,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3,554.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,339,000 after buying an additional 1,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE:WHR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.12. 854,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,458. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 96.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

