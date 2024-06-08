Security National Bank Invests $139,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Security National Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.67. 2,160,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $75.79 and a one year high of $125.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.