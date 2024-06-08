Security National Bank Invests $104,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,849,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $978.70. The company had a trading volume of 353,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,742. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,035.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,026.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

