Security National Bank Buys New Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2,382.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 337,010 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 323,434 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 432,316 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,142,000 after buying an additional 2,230,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE NEP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 848,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.05%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

