Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 646,695 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 646,695 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,915,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 303,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,415,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,270,000 after purchasing an additional 593,131 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 170.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 248,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 1,309,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

