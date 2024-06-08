Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 167,240 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,240 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,785,000 after acquiring an additional 832,940 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 419,813 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 242,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $8,264,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.05. 1,150,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,309. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.08.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

